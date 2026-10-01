South Korea's Fair Trade Commission fines Samsung $15 million over GOS

The FTC found that GOS was capping both GPU and CPU speeds, causing lag no matter how hot the phone got.

They called out Samsung for not being upfront about this, saying companies need to "clearly inform consumers of important factors affecting performance."

Samsung is pushing back, arguing GOS was meant to keep things stable during long gaming sessions.

Regulators say that doesn't excuse misleading users.

This whole episode puts more pressure on tech brands to be real about what their devices can actually do.