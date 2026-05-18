South Korea's LetinAR raises $18.5 million for PinTILT lens production
Technology
LetinAR, a South Korean startup making advanced lenses for AI smart glasses, has raised $18.5 million from Korea Development Bank, Lotte Ventures, and other investors.
Founded in 2016, the company is known for its PinTILT lens tech that delivers brighter visuals while using less battery (pretty handy if you want your smart glasses to actually last).
LetinAR powering Aegis Rider AR helmet
LetinAR's modules are already inside products from Japan's NTT QONOQ Devices and Dynabook, plus they will be powering Switzerland's Aegis Rider AR helmet targeting the EU and Swiss markets in 2026.
With AI glasses expected to ship over 15 million units worldwide by then, LetinAR's fresh funding will help them ramp up production and become a go-to name as the market heats up.