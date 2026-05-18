South Korea's LetinAR raises $18.5 million for PinTILT lens production

LetinAR powering Aegis Rider AR helmet

LetinAR's modules are already inside products from Japan's NTT QONOQ Devices and Dynabook, plus they will be powering Switzerland's Aegis Rider AR helmet targeting the EU and Swiss markets in 2026.

With AI glasses expected to ship over 15 million units worldwide by then, LetinAR's fresh funding will help them ramp up production and become a go-to name as the market heats up.