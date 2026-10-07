South Korea's Nuri rocket sends 15 satellites, reaches 80% success
Technology
South Korea's Nuri rocket just pulled off its fifth launch, sending 15 satellites into orbit from the Naro Space Center.
With this mission, Nuri now has an 80% success rate since its first flight in 2021, a big step for the country's homegrown space tech.
NEONSATs monitor disasters in South Korea
This time, five NEONSAT satellites went up to help with disaster monitoring and security over South Korea, plus 10 mini research satellites (though one didn't separate as planned).
South Korea is aiming for more frequent launches by 2032 so it can rely less on foreign rockets and build a stronger, self-sufficient space program.