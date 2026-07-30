Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids peak tonight as Perseids warm
Tonight's sky is getting a glow-up! The Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers are hitting their peak between July 30 and 31, promising plenty of shooting stars and some bright fireballs.
Even with the Buck Moon lighting things up, you might catch early Perseid meteors as they warm up for their own big show next month.
Midnight to dawn offers best viewing
For top-notch stargazing, head outside from midnight to dawn, when the sky's darkest and meteors are easiest to spot.
The Southern Delta Aquariids can deliver up to 25 meteors per hour in southern or tropical areas, while Alpha Capricornids bring fewer but brighter fireballs.
Find a spot away from city lights, let your eyes adjust for about 20 minutes, and try blocking moonlight with trees or buildings for the best experience.