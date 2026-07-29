Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids peak July 30

For the best view, head somewhere dark: city lights will make it harder to see.

Even with a nearly full Buck Moon making faint meteors tricky to spot, those bright Capricornid fireballs should still stand out.

Let your eyes adjust for about 20 to 30 minutes before watching.

If you're in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, South America, India, or parts of Europe, you're in prime spots for this celestial event!