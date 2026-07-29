Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids peak July 30
Technology
Get ready for a sky show!
On July 30, both the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will peak, giving you a rare chance to spot lots of meteors, including some seriously bright fireballs.
The Aquariids can bring up to 25 meteors per hour, while the Capricornids are known for their dramatic bursts.
Seek dark skies despite Buck Moon
For the best view, head somewhere dark: city lights will make it harder to see.
Even with a nearly full Buck Moon making faint meteors tricky to spot, those bright Capricornid fireballs should still stand out.
Let your eyes adjust for about 20 to 30 minutes before watching.
If you're in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, South America, India, or parts of Europe, you're in prime spots for this celestial event!