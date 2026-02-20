Southern Indian Ocean losing saltiness faster than anywhere else

Rapid change could disrupt global ocean currents

Lead author Gengxin Chen and Professor Weiqing Han said the drop was significant, with salty seawater shrinking by 30% over 60 years primarily driven by climate-driven wind shifts that redirect freshwater from the Indo-Pacific freshwater pool rather than by rainfall alone.

This rapid change could disrupt global ocean currents and mess with nutrient flow, putting marine life like plankton and seagrass—and the whole food web—at risk.