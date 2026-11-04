Southern Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight with bright fireballs
Technology
The Taurid meteor shower is putting on its best show tonight, with the Southern Taurids peaking and sending bright fireballs across the sky, up to five meteors an hour.
These flashes happen as Earth moves through dust left by Comet Encke, making for a pretty memorable night if you're into stargazing.
Taurid viewing tips for southeastern sky
There are actually two Taurid showers: Southern Taurids (active until November 20) and Northern Taurids (until December 10).
For the best view, find a dark spot away from city lights and look toward Taurus in the southeastern sky around 12am.
No fancy gear needed, just give your eyes some time to adjust and enjoy one of nature's coolest light shows.