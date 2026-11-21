Space Cargo Unlimited unveils REV1 to manufacture drugs in orbit
A Luxembourg-based company called Space Cargo Unlimited (SCU) just showed off its new space factory, REV1, at a big expo in Germany.
Working with Thales Alenia Space, they are developing a reusable spacecraft that can manufacture drugs and special materials in orbit, then bring up to 998kg of them back to Earth.
About 40% of the more than 150 customers and prospects it's talking to work in life sciences and biotech, with the rest in advanced materials and semiconductors.
REV1 has orbital and re-entry modules
REV1 has two parts: one is the Orbital Module, which stays in space and supplies power and services, while the other is the Re-entry Module, which brings the payloads down to be retrieved, refurbished, and flown again.
Making stuff in microgravity can lead to breakthroughs you just cannot get on Earth.
SCU's "BentoBox" system will let scientists monitor experiments live and is set for its first test flight in 2027. With €40 million already raised, SCU hopes to achieve flight readiness in 2030, subject to development and qualification milestones, potentially opening up a whole new world of space-made medicines.