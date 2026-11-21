A Luxembourg-based company called Space Cargo Unlimited (SCU) just showed off its new space factory, REV1, at a big expo in Germany.

Working with Thales Alenia Space, they are developing a reusable spacecraft that can manufacture drugs and special materials in orbit, then bring up to 998kg of them back to Earth.

About 40% of the more than 150 customers and prospects it's talking to work in life sciences and biotech, with the rest in advanced materials and semiconductors.