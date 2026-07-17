SpaceX aborts Starship Flight 13 launch from Texas after ignition

SpaceX had to abort its Starship Flight 13 launch just moments after the engines fired up on Thursday evening.

The rocket was set to lift off from Texas at 6:45pm but everything stopped suddenly, and the cause is still being checked out.

As SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot put it, "We'll take some time, dig into what triggered that abort once the booster was igniting to launch, and then we'll figure out what our path forward is going to be."