SpaceX aims for 13 GW AI compute capacity by 2027
Technology
SpaceX is gearing up to boost its AI computing capacity to a huge 13 gigawatts (GW) by 2027, way beyond earlier predictions.
This move comes as big tech companies scramble for more leased computing resources, and SpaceX is ready to invest up to $40 billion in capital expenditure by late 2026 to make it happen.
UBS: $350B for SpaceX 13 GW
UBS says reaching the 13-gigawatt target could take a massive $350 billion investment, but the payoff might be just as huge.
If all goes well, SpaceX's annual recurring revenue could jump to between $500 billion and $1 trillion by 2027.
Their AI and connectivity divisions are already seeing strong growth, setting the stage for even more success ahead.