SpaceX aims to catch both Starship stages, Elon Musk says
Technology
SpaceX is planning something pretty bold for its next test flight: catching both stages of its massive Starship rocket as they return to Earth.
Elon Musk shared this big goal during the company's third-quarter earnings call on October 20, 2026.
If it pulls it off, it'll be a first in space history.
SpaceX Q3 revenue $14.6 billion
Catching both stages could totally change how rockets are reused and bring Musk's dream of people living beyond Earth a step closer.
SpaceX is also on a financial high: third-quarter revenue soared to $14.6 billion (up 161% from last year), thanks largely to connectivity and artificial intelligence.
The company says ramping up Starship launches will help power even more satellite networks and AI projects in the future.