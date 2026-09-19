SpaceX bags $946M NASA deal for 3 more ISS flights
What's the story
SpaceX has expanded its contract with NASA for three additional crewed Dragon flights to the International Space Station (ISS) by 2030. The deal is worth up to $946 million and takes SpaceX's total number of missions under the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract to 17 operational flights. This will help NASA maintain access to the ISS with two different commercial crew industry partners, including Boeing.
Mission details
Expanded contract details and NASA's strategy
Under the expanded contract, SpaceX will be responsible for ground, launch, in-orbit, as well as return and recovery operations.
The company will also handle cargo transportation for each mission and provide a lifeboat capability while docked to the ISS.
This contract is part of NASA's broader strategy to ensure continuous access to the space station through partnerships with multiple commercial crew industry providers.
Revenue growth
SpaceX's earnings from NASA to hit $5.92 billion
With this expanded contract, SpaceX's earnings from NASA will reach a staggering $5.92 billion.
The company went public in June with the largest IPO ever and relies heavily on government contracts from NASA and the Department of Defense to support its core launch business.
The company counts on government contracts from NASA and the Department of Defense to bolster its core launch business.
Upcoming missions
Crew launches and shift to Starship
SpaceX's Crew 13 launch with NASA is scheduled for October, while Crew 14 is expected to fly next spring.
Beyond its NASA missions, SpaceX is reportedly winding down its Dragon program, which started human flights six years ago.
The company plans to use its still-in-development Starship rocket for most future launches.
This shift marks a significant transition in SpaceX's approach to space travel and exploration.