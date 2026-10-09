SpaceX buys low-band spectrum to launch US Starlink carrier
Technology
SpaceX just bought a chunk of low-band spectrum from Grain Management, aiming to launch its own US mobile carrier using Starlink satellites.
The plan? To offer phone coverage pretty much everywhere in the United States, even indoors.
The news shook up the stock market: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon shares all dipped, while SpaceX rose 1.5% in postmarket trading.
Swap with T-Mobile frees 800 MHz
With this new 800 MHz spectrum (thanks to a swap deal between Grain and T-Mobile), SpaceX wants to blend satellite-to-phone tech with regular cell towers for seamless coverage on existing phones.
The frequency has been underutilized but could finally connect satellite and ground networks, something that could change how we stay connected wherever we are.