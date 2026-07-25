SpaceX calls Starship re-entry best after upright Indian Ocean landing
SpaceX just completed its latest Starship test flight, which the company called its best re-entry yet. The massive rocket launched from Texas, traveled over 16093km, and landed upright in the Indian Ocean, its smoothest re-entry to date.
NASA's keeping a close eye on these flights since Starship is set to play a big role in future moon missions with the Artemis program.
Starship engines upgraded, heat shield imaged
This time, Starship didn't just fly: it upgraded its engines, tested new heat shield designs (even simulating damage), and deployed 20 advanced Starlink satellites using its Pez-like dispenser.
Cameras on the satellites grabbed detailed shots of the heat shield during re-entry, giving SpaceX key data as they work toward rockets you can use again and again, for trips to the moon, Mars, or wherever we head next.