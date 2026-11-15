SpaceX catches Starship for 1st time 22.5 hours after launch
On November 14, 2026, SpaceX made space history when SpaceX caught a Starship for the first time, 22.5 hours after launch.
While the Super Heavy booster had to ditch in the Gulf of Mexico due to low fuel, this catch marks a huge step for reusable rockets.
SpaceX plans 10,000 launches by 2030
SpaceX has big plans: it wants Starship launching up to 10,000 times a year by 2030, building massive satellite networks like Starlink V3 and Starmind.
They're also getting ready for NASA's Artemis mission, aiming to land astronauts on the Moon by 2028 with a crew cabin and life-support system on board.
This successful catch shows SpaceX is serious about making rapid rocket reusability (and ambitious space travel) a reality.