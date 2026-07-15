SpaceX completes 600th reused Falcon 9 flight amid Starlink launches
Technology
SpaceX just hit a huge milestone: its Falcon 9 rocket completed its 600th flight of a flight-proven (reused) booster.
On July 13 and July 14, 2026, the company pulled off two back-to-back launches, one from California and another from Florida, to send Starlink satellites into orbit.
It's a big moment for reusable rockets and SpaceX's push to make space travel more routine.
Each launch added 56 Starlink satellites
Both launches added 56 new Starlink satellites, bumping the network up to more than 10,800 active units.
The boosters themselves flew milestones: one flew for the 15th time and another for its 28th mission.
With 83 Falcon 9 launches already this year, SpaceX is moving fast to expand global internet coverage and show off what reusable rockets can do.