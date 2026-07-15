SpaceX completes 600th reused Falcon 9 flight amid Starlink launches

SpaceX just hit a huge milestone: its Falcon 9 rocket completed its 600th flight of a flight-proven (reused) booster.

On July 13 and July 14, 2026, the company pulled off two back-to-back launches, one from California and another from Florida, to send Starlink satellites into orbit.

It's a big moment for reusable rockets and SpaceX's push to make space travel more routine.