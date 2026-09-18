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Home / News / Technology News / SpaceX may buy data from defunct start-ups. Reason? AI training
SpaceX may buy data from defunct start-ups. Reason? AI training
The move is aimed at enhancing SpaceX's AI models

SpaceX may buy data from defunct start-ups. Reason? AI training

By Akash Pandey
Sep 18, 2026
05:51 pm
What's the story

SpaceX is considering the purchase of customer data from struggling or defunct start-ups, according to Bloomberg. The move is aimed at providing a cost-effective way to train and enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) models. According to the report, internal discussions on this strategy have been informal so far and may not necessarily lead to a deal.

Financial hurdles

xAI's financial struggles and Musk's ambitions

SpaceX's AI division, xAI, ended the last quarter with a net operating loss of $1.3 billion.

The company had announced a massive $15.8 billion commitment to its AI efforts in its first earnings report last month.

Despite these financial challenges, Elon Musk has ambitious plans for the company's Grok chatbot to compete with rival models from other AI labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Upcoming launch

Grok 5 launch and data sourcing challenges

SpaceX is gearing up to launch Grok 5, a model Musk claims will reach AGI-level, before the year's end.

This ambitious project underscores the company's commitment to advancing its AI capabilities.

However, it also highlights the need for a large amount of training data, something that has led SpaceX to explore alternative sources such as customer data from struggling start-ups.

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Privacy issues

Ethical concerns surrounding data acquisition

The potential acquisition of customer data from struggling start-ups by SpaceX has raised ethical concerns.

Any company that may have received your data and is now in financial trouble could sell it to Musk.

This practice mirrors Google's recent attempt to buy business data from Spirit Airlines for AI training after the carrier went out of business.

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