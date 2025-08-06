SpaceX Crew-10 mission to return to Earth on Thursday

Over 180 days, Crew-10 ran experiments on how microgravity affects plant growth and protein production in microalgae—key stuff for future Moon and Mars trips.

Recovery ahead of Crew-11

After undocking, their Dragon capsule will spend nearly a day descending before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean—the first time in years for a Crew Dragon Pacific landing.

With SpaceX tracking everything from California, this careful recovery helps prep for even bigger missions ahead with Crew-11.