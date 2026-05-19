SpaceX delays 1st Version 3 Starship launch to May 22
SpaceX has pushed back its big Starship test by two days, now aiming for liftoff on May 22, 2026, at around 4:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) from Starbase in Texas.
This will be the first flight of the upgraded "Version 3" Starship and its Super Heavy booster.
The delay is just for some final safety checks, so nothing dramatic, just making sure everything's good before takeoff.
SpaceX's Starship has tougher engines
The new Starship comes with tougher engines, bigger fuel tanks, and redesigned steering fins.
For this mission, the booster will break off after launch and splash down in the ocean, while the spacecraft itself will test engine restarts in space and a controlled ocean landing.
It's an uncrewed flight but super important for SpaceX's plans to go to the Moon, Mars, and launch tons of satellites.
SpaceX streaming launch, weather could delay
SpaceX is streaming the launch on its website and X, formerly Twitter, but keep an eye out: weather or last-minute checks could shift things again.
This flight is a big step toward future missions to the Moon and Mars.