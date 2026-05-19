SpaceX delays 1st Version 3 Starship launch to May 22 Technology May 19, 2026

SpaceX has pushed back its big Starship test by two days, now aiming for liftoff on May 22, 2026, at around 4:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) from Starbase in Texas.

This will be the first flight of the upgraded "Version 3" Starship and its Super Heavy booster.

The delay is just for some final safety checks, so nothing dramatic, just making sure everything's good before takeoff.