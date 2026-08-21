SpaceX delays Starship tower catch test for a few months
SpaceX just hit pause on its first try to catch the Starship upper stage with its giant launch tower.
The test, originally planned for late August 2026, is now pushed back "a few months," according to Elon Musk on X.
This delay seems tied to waiting for Federal Aviation Administration approval.
SpaceX reuses boosters, catching ship harder
Starship is the biggest rocket ever built and aims to be fully reusable, split into Super Heavy (the booster) and Ship (the upper stage).
While SpaceX has already nailed catching and reusing boosters using those "chopstick" arms, catching Ship is a bigger challenge because it comes in faster and from higher up.
Flight 13 ship splashed down intact
On July 24, during Flight 13, Ship survived re-entry and splashed down intact, a huge milestone. SpaceX plans to study the recovered vehicle for upgrades.
Flight 14 will aim for Starship's first orbital flight, and Musk hinted we might see Ship fly again by early next year as they push toward rapid rocket reuse.