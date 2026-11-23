SpaceX Dragon completes 35th resupply mission to ISS returning experiments
SpaceX's Dragon capsule just splashed down near Los Angeles, wrapping up NASA's 35th SpaceX commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
What's cool? It brought home some seriously cutting-edge science experiments, including materials for cancer research, a 3D-bioprinted blood vessel construct, and samples to study antibiotic resistance.
Organoids and microbes probe 0 gravity
The frozen tumor organoids and a 3D-bioprinted blood vessel construct will help scientists see how cancer cells and blood vessels act in zero gravity, giving fresh clues for future treatments.
Plus, the returned microbial samples let researchers figure out how bacteria resistant to antibiotic treatments survive in space, which could be a game-changer for astronaut health and fighting infections back on Earth.