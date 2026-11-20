SpaceX Dragon to leave ISS Friday at 12:05pm EST
Heads up, space fans: SpaceX's Dragon capsule is set to leave the International Space Station on Friday at 12:05pm EST.
If you want to catch it live, NASA is streaming the whole thing on Space.com starting at 11:45am.
The capsule should splash down off California on Saturday, Nov. 21, around 4:55pm EST, weather allowing.
CRS-35 delivered more than 2858kg
This wraps up Dragon's CRS-35 mission, where it delivered more than 2858kg of supplies to the ISS after launching back in October.
On its way home, it is bringing back some pretty cool science, including a 3-D-printed blood vessel for heart and aging research.
Fun fact: Dragon is currently the only cargo ship that can actually bring stuff back from space, making missions like this a big deal for future discoveries.