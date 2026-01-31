SpaceX eyes $1.5tn IPO in 2026: Report
Technology
SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is eyeing a massive $1.5 trillion IPO in 2026—putting its value on par with Tesla's.
This follows a recent share sale that pegged SpaceX at $800 billion, while separate reports estimated its revenue at $15 billion.
SpaceX's revenue streams
SpaceX runs Starlink, a satellite internet service now connecting over nine million users worldwide through more than 9,000 satellites.
The company makes money from Starlink subscriptions and rocket launches.
Starlink's privacy policy update and IPO underwriters
Starlink recently updated its privacy policy to allow customer data use for AI training and sharing with third parties.
Plus, four big Wall Street banks are gearing up to underwrite the IPO—signaling just how huge this offering could be for both investors and the space industry.