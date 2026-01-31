SpaceX eyes $1.5tn IPO in 2026: Report

SpaceX runs Starlink, a satellite internet service now connecting over nine million users worldwide through more than 9,000 satellites. The company makes money from Starlink subscriptions and rocket launches.

Starlink's privacy policy update and IPO underwriters

Starlink recently updated its privacy policy to allow customer data use for AI training and sharing with third parties.

Plus, four big Wall Street banks are gearing up to underwrite the IPO—signaling just how huge this offering could be for both investors and the space industry.