SpaceX Falcon 9 debris to hit Moon August 5 2026
Technology
A leftover SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage is on track to slam into the moon on August 5, 2026.
After missing its chance to fall back to Earth, this piece of space junk has drifted into a path that lines up perfectly with the moon's orbit and will hit the surface at about 8,700km per hour.
Scientists will study Moon regolith impacts
While it might sound wild, this crash is a rare chance for scientists.
They'll get to study how the impact affects the moon's regolith (that dusty top layer) and learn more about how craters form: something that's tricky because no two spots on the moon are exactly alike.
The data could help make future lunar missions safer and smarter.