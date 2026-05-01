SpaceX Falcon 9 stage to strike Moon August 5, 2026
Technology
A leftover SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage is set to crash into the Moon on August 5, 2026, near the Einstein crater.
Astronomer Bill Gray, who used his Project Pluto software to track it, says the impact will happen around 6:44am. UTC.
This piece of space junk has been looping around Earth since its launch in January 2025.
Falcon 9 impact near Einstein crater
The rocket stage will slam into the lunar surface at about 8694km/h, near the Einstein crater.
The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and other spacecraft will watch from afar as it creates a fresh crater and kicks up underground material.
Scientists are excited for this rare chance to study how an artificial object affects the Moon.