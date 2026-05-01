SpaceX Falcon 9 stage to strike Moon August 5, 2026 Technology May 13, 2026

A leftover SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage is set to crash into the Moon on August 5, 2026, near the Einstein crater.

Astronomer Bill Gray, who used his Project Pluto software to track it, says the impact will happen around 6:44am. UTC.

This piece of space junk has been looping around Earth since its launch in January 2025.