SpaceX filed to launch 100,000 Gen3 Starlink satellites globally
SpaceX just filed to launch a mind-blowing 100,000 new "Gen3" Starlink satellites, way more than the nearly 10,800 already in orbit.
These next-gen satellites are much bigger than before, weighing up to 2495kg and sporting solar panels that can cover an entire apartment.
The move could supercharge global internet coverage but also raises some big questions about space traffic.
Starship eyed as 'Starmind' raises concerns
To get these giant satellites up there, SpaceX will probably need to use its powerful Starship rocket instead of the usual Falcon 9.
The company is also dreaming even bigger with "Starmind," a future AI-powered constellation of 1 million satellites designed to connect the world and help humans go multi-planetary.
Still, not everyone's cheering; some worry about crowded skies and what all this tech might mean for stargazing and our view of the night sky.