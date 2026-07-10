SpaceX filed to launch 100,000 Gen3 Starlink satellites globally

Starship eyed as 'Starmind' raises concerns

To get these giant satellites up there, SpaceX will probably need to use its powerful Starship rocket instead of the usual Falcon 9.

The company is also dreaming even bigger with "Starmind," a future AI-powered constellation of 1 million satellites designed to connect the world and help humans go multi-planetary.

Still, not everyone's cheering; some worry about crowded skies and what all this tech might mean for stargazing and our view of the night sky.