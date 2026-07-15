SpaceX Fram2 captures 1st diagnostic x-ray images in space
SpaceX's Fram2 mission just made history by capturing the first-ever x-ray images in space.
During their three-and-a-half-day flight in 2025, astronauts used a portable x-ray machine to snap clear, diagnostic-quality images, something that's never been done off Earth before.
The results were published in Radiology and mark a big leap for keeping astronauts healthy on future missions.
Radiologists confirm diagnostic x-rays in microgravity
Until now, ultrasound was the only way to see inside bodies in space because it's simple and doesn't need much gear.
But this new portable x-ray technology worked even with all the usual space challenges like microgravity and limited room.
Radiologists confirmed the images were good enough for real diagnoses, and Dr. Sheyna Gifford, who led the project, says this could totally change how health checks happen on long missions or even long-duration missions someday.