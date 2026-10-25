SpaceX gains US military high precision space tracking data access
Technology
SpaceX just got special access to the US military's high-precision space-tracking data, which covers satellites and debris orbiting Earth.
This move could give Elon Musk's company a real advantage in managing its growing fleet and competing in the commercial space race.
SpaceX influence and Traccs funding concerns
Some folks are uneasy about this, worrying it might let SpaceX take over space traffic control, especially since they already have strong government connections.
There is also concern for Traccs, the system meant to keep things fair in space, which is struggling with funding while SpaceX keeps getting ahead.