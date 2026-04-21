SpaceX lands 600th rocket and pushes Starlink above 10,275 satellites

B1097 logs 8th landing on droneship

The booster for this launch (B1097) made its eighth successful landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship.

This achievement comes just seven months after SpaceX celebrated its 500th landing.

With 47 Falcon 9 missions already this year and 630 overall flights, SpaceX's focus on reusability is making space launches faster and more affordable than ever.