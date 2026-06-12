SpaceX launched 24 Starlink satellites raising total more than 10,600
Technology
SpaceX launched 24 more Starlink satellites this week, pushing its total in orbit to more than 10,600.
The mission lifted off from California on June 11 and helps expand Starlink's broadband constellation.
The mission was declared a success within an hour, which was pretty efficient.
Falcon 9 booster reaches 34th flight
The Falcon 9 booster used for this launch wasn't new: it was its 34th flight. That puts it just one flight away from SpaceX's reusability record of 35.
After doing its job, the booster landed smoothly on a drone ship, showing how far SpaceX has come with recycling rockets.