SpaceX launches 1st military satellite network for US

More satellites to come from Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin

The SDA—formed back in 2019—wants to get advanced space tech up and running fast.

These new satellites, built by York Space Systems, are part of a bigger plan called the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, which connects multiple satellite layers via optical communications.

With more spacecraft coming from Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin soon, this launch marks the beginning of the T1TL network buildout.