SpaceX launches 1st military satellite network for US
SpaceX just sent 21 satellites into orbit from California on September 10, kicking off the US military's Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) project.
This is the first step toward building a 126-satellite network in low Earth orbit, designed to boost secure global communications for military missions, according to the Space Development Agency (SDA).
More satellites to come from Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin
The SDA—formed back in 2019—wants to get advanced space tech up and running fast.
These new satellites, built by York Space Systems, are part of a bigger plan called the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, which connects multiple satellite layers via optical communications.
With more spacecraft coming from Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin soon, this launch marks the beginning of the T1TL network buildout.