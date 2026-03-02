SpaceX launches 2 Falcon 9 rockets in 1 day

SpaceX just pulled off a double launch, sending 54 new Starlink satellites into orbit on March 1, 2026. One Falcon 9 rocket took off from California with 25 satellites, and just hours later another launched from Florida carrying 29 more—all in one day.

Both boosters have flown many times Both Falcon 9 boosters used have already flown many times—one hit its 20th flight and the other its 26th.

These back-to-back missions are part of SpaceX's push to grow Starlink's global internet network.

Over 9,900 Starlink satellites are now in orbit With these launches, there are now over 9,900 Starlink satellites circling Earth.

SpaceX has conducted numerous launches this year, continuing a high launch cadence for the project.