SpaceX launches 2 Falcon 9 rockets in 1 day
SpaceX just pulled off a double launch, sending 54 new Starlink satellites into orbit on March 1, 2026.
One Falcon 9 rocket took off from California with 25 satellites, and just hours later another launched from Florida carrying 29 more—all in one day.
Both boosters have flown many times
Both Falcon 9 boosters used have already flown many times—one hit its 20th flight and the other its 26th.
These back-to-back missions are part of SpaceX's push to grow Starlink's global internet network.
Over 9,900 Starlink satellites are now in orbit
With these launches, there are now over 9,900 Starlink satellites circling Earth.
SpaceX has conducted numerous launches this year, continuing a high launch cadence for the project.
Satellites will be visible for a few days after launch
The fresh batch of satellites will look like bright "trains" moving across the sky for a few days after launch—check tracking sites to know when they'll be visible.
To catch them overhead in your area, check out FindStarlink.com or Heavens-Above.com.