SpaceX launches 20 upgraded Starlink V3 satellites from Texas
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off another big step: its giant Starship rocket launched 20 new Starlink V3 satellites from Texas.
These upgraded satellites are built for faster, better internet and briefly joined the existing network before burning up on re-entry.
It's all part of SpaceX's push to bring high-speed internet everywhere (and get ready for regular commercial launches soon).
SpaceX booster crashed after relight failure
The mission went well overall, but the Super Heavy booster had trouble again: five engines didn't relight during descent, causing it to crash into the Gulf of Mexico.
SpaceX is working on making these boosters reusable, which is super important for future moon and Mars missions.