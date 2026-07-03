SpaceX launches 24 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit

Starlink constellation tops 10,700 active satellites

The Falcon 9's first stage (nicknamed Booster 1100) made its seventh trip to space and landed safely on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" out in the Pacific.

With this launch, SpaceX's 79th Falcon 9 flight this year, the Starlink constellation now tops 10,700 active satellites, powering internet coverage pretty much everywhere (including planes and even direct-to-cell service).