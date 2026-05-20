SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites from California, advancing global coverage
Technology
SpaceX just sent 24 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, pushing its goal of global internet coverage even further.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California late Tuesday night, and the satellites reached their initial orbit in under nine minutes, pretty quick work.
Full deployment is set for about 50 minutes after launch.
SpaceX booster 1103 lands on droneship
This marks SpaceX's 58th mission of 2026 and the second flight for Falcon 9 booster 1103, which safely landed on the "Of Course I Still Love" droneship out in the Pacific.
According to Jonathan McDowell, there are now nearly 10,500 active Starlink satellites circling Earth, a pretty wild number when you think about it.