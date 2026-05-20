SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites from California, advancing global coverage

SpaceX booster 1103 lands on droneship

This marks SpaceX's 58th mission of 2026 and the second flight for Falcon 9 booster 1103, which safely landed on the "Of Course I Still Love" droneship out in the Pacific.

According to Jonathan McDowell, there are now nearly 10,500 active Starlink satellites circling Earth, a pretty wild number when you think about it.