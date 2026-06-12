SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites from California before Nasdaq IPO
Technology
SpaceX just sent 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit from California on Thursday, June 11.
The launch bumped the Starlink network past 10,600 satellites, and was confirmed about an hour later by SpaceX.
All this happened as SpaceX gears up for its big Nasdaq IPO.
Booster B1071 lands after 34th flight
This mission was extra special because the Falcon 9's first-stage booster (B1071) flew for the 34th time, a huge step for rocket recycling.
It landed smoothly on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific, now just one flight away from tying SpaceX's own reuse record set earlier this month.
Starlink launch may be final pre-IPO
SpaceX has already lined up another Starlink launch for Friday, June 12, which could be the last before its public stock debut.