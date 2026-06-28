SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites from California expanding internet access

Starlink constellation tops 10,700 active satellites

With this launch, there are now over 10,700 active Starlink satellites circling Earth, a huge step for global connectivity.

The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage (nicknamed Booster 1088) nailed its 17th flight and landed safely on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship in the Pacific.

This marks SpaceX's 75th Falcon 9 mission of the year (talk about consistency!)