SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites from California expanding internet access
Technology
SpaceX sent 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit on Sunday, taking off from California.
This move is part of its big push to make fast internet available pretty much everywhere, whether you're streaming at home or flying on a plane.
Starlink constellation tops 10,700 active satellites
With this launch, there are now over 10,700 active Starlink satellites circling Earth, a huge step for global connectivity.
The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage (nicknamed Booster 1088) nailed its 17th flight and landed safely on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship in the Pacific.
This marks SpaceX's 75th Falcon 9 mission of the year (talk about consistency!)