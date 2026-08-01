SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg, fleet exceeds 10,800
Technology
SpaceX just sent 24 more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Friday night, pushing its total to more than 10,800.
The launch happened from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, showing how quickly the Starlink network is growing.
Falcon 9 booster completes 26th flight
The mission also saw the Falcon 9 first-stage booster complete its 26th flight. It landed smoothly on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship in the Pacific just minutes after liftoff.
This was SpaceX's 89th Falcon 9 launch this year, most of them for Starlink, as it keeps pushing toward bigger goals in reusable rockets and space exploration.