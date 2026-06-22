SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites pushing active constellation past 10,600

SpaceX booster B1063 lands 33rd time

This launch was SpaceX's 72nd Falcon 9 flight this year and brings its total to an impressive 655.

The rocket's first-stage booster, B1063, landed safely on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" after its 33rd mission, just two flights away from breaking SpaceX's reuse record.

Starlink now offers global internet coverage, in-flight Wi-Fi, and direct-to-cell services for select providers.