SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites pushing active constellation past 10,600
Technology
SpaceX just sent 24 more Starlink satellites up, boosting its massive internet constellation to more than 10,600 active satellites.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California on Sunday morning, keeping SpaceX's streak of regular launches going strong.
SpaceX booster B1063 lands 33rd time
This launch was SpaceX's 72nd Falcon 9 flight this year and brings its total to an impressive 655.
The rocket's first-stage booster, B1063, landed safely on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" after its 33rd mission, just two flights away from breaking SpaceX's reuse record.
Starlink now offers global internet coverage, in-flight Wi-Fi, and direct-to-cell services for select providers.