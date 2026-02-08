SpaceX launches 25 more Starlink satellites after 5-day break
SpaceX just launched 25 more Starlink satellites from California, getting back on track after a five-day break.
The launch happened Saturday afternoon and marks their first flight since an earlier mission ran into technical trouble.
On February 2, a gas bubble issue stopped the previous rocket's upper stage from finishing its job.
SpaceX quickly reported what went wrong and how they'd fix it to the FAA, who gave them the green light to fly again.
This launch saw Booster 1088 notch its 13th successful trip and landing on SpaceX's drone ship in the Pacific.
With over 9,600 active Starlink satellites now in orbit, SpaceX is pushing hard toward global internet coverage.