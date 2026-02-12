SpaceX launches 25 more Starlink satellites into orbit
Technology
On February 11, SpaceX sent 25 new Starlink satellites into orbit from California, pushing their mission to bring fast internet everywhere.
The Falcon 9 rocket (using Booster B1100 on its third trip) nailed the launch and even landed safely on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship after sending the satellites off.
How to spot these satellites in the night sky
You can track these new satellites with apps like Heavens-Above or FindStarlink—just search for Group 17-34.
If you're in a dark-sky spot, look out for a bright "train" of lights that can be visible for several days after launch, and viewing is easier away from city lights.
This is already SpaceX's 12th Starlink launch this year—and it's only February!