SpaceX launches 25 more Starlink satellites into orbit

How to spot these satellites in the night sky

You can track these new satellites with apps like Heavens-Above or FindStarlink—just search for Group 17-34.

If you're in a dark-sky spot, look out for a bright "train" of lights that can be visible for several days after launch, and viewing is easier away from city lights.

This is already SpaceX's 12th Starlink launch this year—and it's only February!