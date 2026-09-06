SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites, booster lands on drone ship
Technology
SpaceX just sent 27 more Starlink satellites into orbit from California, keeping its internet megaconstellation growing.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off smoothly, and, no big deal, the first stage made its 19th trip to space and landed safely on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" out in the Pacific.
Starlink tops over 11,000 active satellites
This marks SpaceX's 103rd Falcon 9 launch this year, with Starlink now topping over 11,000 active satellites, the biggest network ever.
Starlink missions fly exclusively out of Vandenberg these days as SpaceX gears up for next-generation V3 satellites that could assemble a network of about 100,000 Starlink V3s in LEO.