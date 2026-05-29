SpaceX launches 29 Starlink satellites as booster achieves 16th reuse
Technology
SpaceX just sent 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, keeping its internet network growing.
The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral early Friday morning, and the satellites were in place about an hour later.
Even cooler, this launch marked the Falcon 9 booster completed its 16th reuse and landed successfully.
Starlink now tops 10,400 satellites
With this mission, there are now over 10,400 Starlink satellites up and running.
SpaceX has launched 61 rockets already this year (and a whopping 655 since starting out in 2008).
Their goal is to make fast internet available in areas where connectivity is scarce, from remote villages to airplanes, and to even offer direct-to-cell service for some carriers.