SpaceX launches 29 Starlink satellites as booster achieves 16th reuse

Starlink now tops 10,400 satellites

With this mission, there are now over 10,400 Starlink satellites up and running.

SpaceX has launched 61 rockets already this year (and a whopping 655 since starting out in 2008).

Their goal is to make fast internet available in areas where connectivity is scarce, from remote villages to airplanes, and to even offer direct-to-cell service for some carriers.