SpaceX launches 3rd generation Starlink batch, Starship V3 booster explodes
Technology
SpaceX just launched its first batch of third-generation Starlink satellites with the new Starship V3, but things didn't go as planned: the Super Heavy booster exploded during a test landing in the Gulf of Mexico.
This is actually the second time a V3 booster has failed like this, after an earlier booster failure in May.
SpaceX stock falls, Starlink satellites burn
The failed landing comes right after SpaceX had to abort another test last week due to engine trouble, and its stock has taken a hit, dropping from a peak of over $200 since the IPO to $115 now, with an extra 2% dip after this news.
For now, these new Starlink satellites will burn up in the atmosphere since Starship can't reach orbit yet, but they're still an important step toward better global internet coverage.