SpaceX launches 9th GPS III satellite for US Space Force
SpaceX just pulled off another big win, sending its ninth next-gen GPS III satellite into orbit for the US Space Force.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off late Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral after a short weather delay, and about 90 minutes later, the satellite was cruising in medium Earth orbit—about 4265km up.
Honoring a Challenger hero with high-tech upgrades
This new satellite isn't just about navigation—it's named after Col. Ellison Onizuka, who lost his life in the Challenger disaster back in 1986.
Packed with advanced M-Code tech to keep military signals secure and accurate, it's both a tribute to Onizuka's legacy and a major upgrade for global positioning.
Fast turnaround and another smooth booster landing
Fun fact: SpaceX called it its fastest-ever turnaround for a national security mission—the satellite was integrated and launched in just 41 days.
And as usual, they nailed the booster landing on their drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," marking booster B1096's fifth flight.