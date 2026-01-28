SpaceX launches 9th GPS III satellite for US Space Force Technology Jan 28, 2026

SpaceX just pulled off another big win, sending its ninth next-gen GPS III satellite into orbit for the US Space Force.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off late Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral after a short weather delay, and about 90 minutes later, the satellite was cruising in medium Earth orbit—about 4265km up.