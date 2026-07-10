SpaceX launches Bohr, 1st commercially-built nuclear-powered satellite meeting FAA rules

City Labs built BOHR with nanotritium

BOHR was created by City Labs in Florida and runs on NanoTritium, a tiny power source that uses tritium decay instead of sunlight.

While it mainly uses solar panels now, NanoTritium is perfect for dark places like lunar craters (think future Moon missions).

Funded by the US Department of Defense, BOHR could open doors for more advanced satellites in both space exploration and national security.