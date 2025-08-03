SpaceX launches Crew-11 mission to ISS, sets new record
SpaceX just launched four astronauts—Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui, and Oleg Platonov—to the International Space Station for a six-month science adventure.
Their ride, Crew Dragon Endeavour, is slated to dock with the ISS after lifting off from Kennedy Space Center.
This marks SpaceX's 12th astronaut trip for NASA and sets a new record for how many times Endeavour has flown.
More about the record-setting mission
Crew-11 isn't just another launch—it's the first time Endeavour has gone beyond its original five-flight limit as part of plans to keep it flying even longer.
Plus, right before takeoff, NASA's Sean Duffy and Russia's Dmitry Bakanov met up in person (for the first time since 2018) to keep US-Russia space teamwork going strong—even when things are tense back on Earth.
For anyone curious about space or global cooperation, this mission is a big deal.