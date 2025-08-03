SpaceX launches Crew-11 mission to ISS, sets new record

More about the record-setting mission

Crew-11 isn't just another launch—it's the first time Endeavour has gone beyond its original five-flight limit as part of plans to keep it flying even longer.

Plus, right before takeoff, NASA's Sean Duffy and Russia's Dmitry Bakanov met up in person (for the first time since 2018) to keep US-Russia space teamwork going strong—even when things are tense back on Earth.

For anyone curious about space or global cooperation, this mission is a big deal.