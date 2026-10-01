SpaceX launches Crew-13 to ISS, NASA reuses 13 designation

NASA has avoided naming missions "13" ever since Apollo 13's famous emergency back in 1970.

For years, they even changed how they numbered flights to dodge bad luck.

But now, Crew-13 is embracing the legacy, right down to an insignia that pays tribute to Apollo 13's emblem.

As Commander Jessica Watkins of NASA put it before launch, "We really wanted to honor their legacy, honor their resilience and their grit and bring a little bit of that with us on our crew."