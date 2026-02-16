SpaceX launches its 600th and 602nd rocket in quick succession

More than a dozen missions for each booster

The 600th launch took off from Vandenberg in California with 24 satellites and marked Booster 1081's impressive 22nd flight—and SpaceX's record-setting booster recovery number of 571.

Just two days later, the team pulled off the 602nd launch from Cape Canaveral with another batch of satellites, even though weather odds were only about one-in-five for liftoff.

That mission saw Booster 1090 complete its 10th flight and gave SpaceX yet another successful booster recovery (number 572).