SpaceX launches MRV and 3 MEPs to extend satellite lives
SpaceX just launched the Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) and three Mission Extension Pods (MEPs) on July 21, 2026, using a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida.
These devices, built by Northrop Grumman, are designed to attach to aging satellites in geostationary orbit and give them a big life boost, so they can keep working instead of turning into space junk.
MEPs add up to 8 years
Unlike older missions that used one spacecraft, this setup sends the MRV and MEPs separately: they meet up in orbit like a team-up episode.
The MRV uses its two giant robotic arms to attach pods to satellites for companies like Optus and Intelsat, adding up to eight extra years of service.
It even has a refueling module approved by the US Space Force so it can stick around for future repairs or upgrades.